Cisco To Manufacture In India Says CEO Chuck Robbins

U.S. network gear maker Cisco on Wednesday announced manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu, India, as its chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins asserted that the company is bullish about the Indian market and its prospects.

In a statement, the company said it is targeting over $1 billion in combined exports and domestic production.

Robbins, who is in India this week and is currently on the Delhi leg of the multi-city visit, said that the energy in India is 'incredible'.

"India has made tonnes of progress on digitisation. The ambition of India is very clear, and the momentum I felt here is incredible," he told PTI in an interview.

As the company announced its manufacturing plans for India, Robbins said Cisco will have the first products off the line in 12 months and will expand to a wider array of Made-in-India products over a period of time.

Cisco's manufacturing in India will be through its contract manufacturers and partners. The company did not comment on the quantum of investments it will infuse.

"We think we should have the first products off the line in about 12 months. We are starting with two of our highest volume products, one of our switches and one of our routers, that are widely used in India," he said.

Robbins also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers.

"I met the PM and several ministers and talked about many topics, among them about our commitment to manufacturing here in India, which we are announcing," the Cisco top boss said.

The company will also use Indian manufacturing for exports.

"We are going to be using this and viewing this as a global export hub as well. So we are building a full manufacturing node just as we have it in other places, and we are really excited about it," the Cisco CEO said.