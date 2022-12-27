Cipla's Higher Automation Spends To Continue For Three More years: CTO Geena Malhotra

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has recognised one of its four manufacturing units as a 'lighthouse' project for being replicated across the world, Malhotra said, adding that the company will be implementing the same across all of its 42 plants.

"On investments, we have done both regular capital expenditure and also additional investments. We have made a good amount of investments in the last two years and will be investing for about 3-4 years more in this journey," Malhotra said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of its automation spends.