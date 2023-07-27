Cipla Shares Hit Upper Circuit On Promoter Stake Sale Reports, Company Clarifies

Shares of Cipla Ltd. hit upper circuit on Thursday after its first-quarter earnings beat estimates and a report said that promoters were planning to sell part of their stake.

The promoters were looking to offload some of their holding to private equity investors, CNBC TV18 reported unnamed people aware of the matter.

Cipla said in an exchange filing that it does not have any disclosures to be make. "The company will make appropriate disclosure in compliance with the Listing Regulations [of SEBI] as and when any such requirement arises."

The drugmaker's net profit rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. It beat the Rs 860-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Cipla Q1 FY24 Highlights (Year-on-Year)

Revenue rose 18% to Rs 6,329 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,199 crore).

Ebitda was up 31% to Rs 1,494 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,390 crore).

Ebitda margin stood at 23.6% versus 21.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.4%).

Shares of the company rose the maximum 10% at 12:50 a.m. and were trading 9.24% higher at Rs 1,167.20 apiece at 2:39 p.m. on Thursday, compared to a 0.75% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.