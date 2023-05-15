Cipla Q4 Results Review: Shares Decline After Profit Miss, Most Analysts Cut Estimates

Shares of Cipla Ltd. fell on Monday after fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates and cut in earnings estimates by most brokerages.

Analysts also highlighted delays in potential launches and risk of regulatory action from the U.S. FDA at company's Indore facility.

The drugmaker's net profit rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 526 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing but fell short of the Rs 751-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.