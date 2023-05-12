Cipla Q4 Results: Profit Rises 45%, But Misses Estimates

Cipla Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose, but missed estimates.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker's net profit rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 526 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 751 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the profits fell 34%.

Cipla Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 9% to Rs 5,739 crore against an estimated Rs 5,776 crore.

Ebitda was up 57% to Rs 1,174 crore, as compared with the Rs 1,233 crore forecast.

Ebitda margin stood at 20.5% versus 14.3%. Analysts had estimated it at 21.4%.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.50 per share