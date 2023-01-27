Cipla Q3 Review: Shares Rise On Improving Margins, Strong U.S. Pipeline
Shares of Cipla Ltd. gained on Friday due to a strong U.S. pipeline and improving margins.
However, analysts cited limited upside from current valuations following third-quarter results, while delays in key product launches and slower offtake in the South Africa region were the reasons cited for cutting estimates.
The drugmaker's net profit rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 801 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 920-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Cipla Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 6% to Rs 5,810 crore against an estimated Rs 6,172 crore. Excluding Covid, it grew 11%, the company said in the filing.
Ebitda rose 12% to Rs 1,408 crore as compared to the Rs 1,473-crore forecast.
Ebitda margin stood at 24.2% against 22.9%. Analysts had estimated it at 23.9%.
Shares of Cipla were trading 2.74% higher as of 11:45 a.m., while the benchmark Sensex declined 1.15%.
Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 30 have a 'buy' rating, nine suggest a 'hold' and three recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.1%.
Here’s what brokerages have to say about Cipla’s Q3 FY23 performance:
Motilal Oswal
Maintains 'neutral' with a target price of Rs 1,100 apiece, implying an upside of 6%.
Reported a miss on Q3FY23 earnings, led by a decline in South Africa, sub-Saharan and global access or SAGA, and API business.
However, it posted the highest quarterly Ebitda margin since FY17.
This was led by improved traction from the niche launches in North America and industry outperformance in domestic formulation.
Gross margin expanded to 65.5%, fueled by higher contribution from niche products.
Adjusted for one-time reversal of deferred tax, profit after tax increased, but it is lower than their estimates due to higher depreciation and tax rate for the quarter.
Cut estimates to factor in:
a) a delay in approval of g-Advair (revised target action date for g-Advair is in April 2023),
b) heightened competition in South Africa's tender business and
c) supply challenges in South Africa's private market.
Management maintained its guidance of 21-22% Ebitda margin for FY23.
Cipla achieved the highest-ever quarterly US sales run-rate, the gRevlimid sales was marginally lower quarter-on-quarter.
Market share ramp-up of g-Leuprolide acetate injection likely to be gradual due to two-three competitors for the product.
With respect to gAbraxane, Cipla indicated likely approval in H2FY24.
Expect 11% earnings CAGR over FY23-25.
This would be aided by:
a) differentiated respiratory/peptide product pipeline for the US market.
b) better-than industry growth in chronic portfolio in the DF and branded segments in South Africa and
c) a gradual improvement in profitability in the consumer health segment.
Considering the earnings growth and valuations, which provide limited upside from current levels, brokerage retains neutral.
Kotak Institutional Equities
Reiterates 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,255 apiece, implying an upside of 21%.
Cipla delivered a steady Q3FY23 with softness in SAGA, partially offset by strength in the US and higher gross margins.
Expect Cipla's US sales to deliver healthy 18% CAGR over FY2022-25.
This will be led by a steady pace of new launches across inhalation and peptides.
While domestic performance stays on track, SAGA is expected to pick up Q1FY24 onwards as company believes the worst is over and expects normalcy.
US sales grew led by gains in Albuterol, Lanreotide, gBrovana and launch of Leuprolide and despite slightly lower gRevlimid sales.
Gross margins improved due to higher respiratory sales, lower tender mix and favorable forex.
De-risking of gAbraxane on track and factored launch in H2FY24.
Cipla expects to continue to maintain its healthy launch momentum in the US in FY2024.
Key launches till FY2025 include gSymbicort, gDulera, gQvar (under litigation) and Liraglutide.
Cipla has filed at least three other peptide injectables in the US, which could contribute $30–50 million sales each.
Company confident of growing its US sales beyond $850–900 million over the medium term, given its focus on filing complex molecules.
Brokerage likes Cipla's sharpened focus on domestic generics, US generics and strong delivery of cost efficiencies.
Lower estimates owing to delay in gAdvair, slower offtake in SAGA and higher tax rate in FY2023.
Cipla remains one of their preferred picks in the pharma sector.
Jefferies
Maintains 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 1,100 apiece, implying an upside of 6%.
Missed their revenue/Ebidta estimate by 6% on revenue decline in SAGA and muted growth in India.
PAT adjusted for one-time reversal of a deferred tax asset, 3% below their estimate.
US performance was strong on the back of seasonality and market share gains in key products - gBrovana, Albuterol and Budesonide.
gRevlimid contribution was lower than the previous quarter.
Management said they expect SAGA region to recover only from 1QFY24 onwards.
Underlying growth in India was 11% and Cipla expects to grow ahead of industry in FY24.
But high impact US launches for FY24 like gAdvair and gAbraxane have been delayed which poses downside risk to consensus estimates.
See limited upside for Cipla over the next 12 months.