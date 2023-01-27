ADVERTISEMENT
Cipla Q3 Review: Shares Rise On Improving Margins, Strong U.S. Pipeline

The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.1%.
Shares of Cipla Ltd. gained on Friday due to a strong U.S. pipeline and improving margins.

However, analysts cited limited upside from current valuations following third-quarter results, while delays in key product launches and slower offtake in the South Africa region were the reasons cited for cutting estimates.

The drugmaker's net profit rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 801 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 920-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Cipla Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

  • Revenue rose 6% to Rs 5,810 crore against an estimated Rs 6,172 crore. Excluding Covid, it grew 11%, the company said in the filing.

  • Ebitda rose 12% to Rs 1,408 crore as compared to the Rs 1,473-crore forecast.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 24.2% against 22.9%. Analysts had estimated it at 23.9%.

Shares of Cipla were trading 2.74% higher as of 11:45 a.m., while the benchmark Sensex declined 1.15%.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 30 have a 'buy' rating, nine suggest a 'hold' and three recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.1%.

Here’s what brokerages have to say about Cipla’s Q3 FY23 performance:

Motilal Oswal

  • Maintains 'neutral' with a target price of Rs 1,100 apiece, implying an upside of 6%.

  • Reported a miss on Q3FY23 earnings, led by a decline in South Africa, sub-Saharan and global access or SAGA, and API business.

  • However, it posted the highest quarterly Ebitda margin since FY17.

  • This was led by improved traction from the niche launches in North America and industry outperformance in domestic formulation.

  • Gross margin expanded to 65.5%, fueled by higher contribution from niche products.

  • Adjusted for one-time reversal of deferred tax, profit after tax increased, but it is lower than their estimates due to higher depreciation and tax rate for the quarter.

  • Cut estimates to factor in:

    a) a delay in approval of g-Advair (revised target action date for g-Advair is in April 2023),

    b) heightened competition in South Africa's tender business and

    c) supply challenges in South Africa's private market.

  • Management maintained its guidance of 21-22% Ebitda margin for FY23.

  • Cipla achieved the highest-ever quarterly US sales run-rate, the gRevlimid sales was marginally lower quarter-on-quarter.

  • Market share ramp-up of g-Leuprolide acetate injection likely to be gradual due to two-three competitors for the product. 

  • With respect to gAbraxane, Cipla indicated likely approval in H2FY24.

  • Expect 11% earnings CAGR over FY23-25.

  • This would be aided by:

    a) differentiated respiratory/peptide product pipeline for the US market.

    b) better-than industry growth in chronic portfolio in the DF and branded segments in South Africa and

    c) a gradual improvement in profitability in the consumer health segment.

  • Considering the earnings growth and valuations, which provide limited upside from current levels, brokerage retains neutral.

Kotak Institutional Equities

  • Reiterates 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,255 apiece, implying an upside of 21%.

  • Cipla delivered a steady Q3FY23 with softness in SAGA, partially offset by strength in the US and higher gross margins.

  • Expect Cipla's US sales to deliver healthy 18% CAGR over FY2022-25.

  • This will be led by a steady pace of new launches across inhalation and peptides.

  • While domestic performance stays on track, SAGA is expected to pick up Q1FY24 onwards as company believes the worst is over and expects normalcy.

  • US sales grew led by gains in Albuterol, Lanreotide, gBrovana and launch of Leuprolide and despite slightly lower gRevlimid sales.

  • Gross margins improved due to higher respiratory sales, lower tender mix and favorable forex.

  • De-risking of gAbraxane on track and factored launch in H2FY24.

  • Cipla expects to continue to maintain its healthy launch momentum in the US in FY2024.

  • Key launches till FY2025 include gSymbicort, gDulera, gQvar (under litigation) and Liraglutide.

  • Cipla has filed at least three other peptide injectables in the US, which could contribute $30–50 million sales each.

  • Company confident of growing its US sales beyond $850–900 million over the medium term, given its focus on filing complex molecules.

  • Brokerage likes Cipla's sharpened focus on domestic generics, US generics and strong delivery of cost efficiencies.

  • Lower estimates owing to delay in gAdvair, slower offtake in SAGA and higher tax rate in FY2023.

  • Cipla remains one of their preferred picks in the pharma sector.

Jefferies

  • Maintains 'hold' rating with a target price of Rs 1,100 apiece, implying an upside of 6%.

  • Missed their revenue/Ebidta estimate by 6% on revenue decline in SAGA and muted growth in India.

  • PAT adjusted for one-time reversal of a deferred tax asset, 3% below their estimate.

  • US performance was strong on the back of seasonality and market share gains in key products - gBrovana, Albuterol and Budesonide.

  • gRevlimid contribution was lower than the previous quarter.

  • Management said they expect SAGA region to recover only from 1QFY24 onwards.

  • Underlying growth in India was 11% and Cipla expects to grow ahead of industry in FY24.

  • But high impact US launches for FY24 like gAdvair and gAbraxane have been delayed which poses downside risk to consensus estimates.

  • See limited upside for Cipla over the next 12 months.

