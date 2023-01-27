Cipla Q3 Review: Shares Rise On Improving Margins, Strong U.S. Pipeline

Shares of Cipla Ltd. gained on Friday due to a strong U.S. pipeline and improving margins.

However, analysts cited limited upside from current valuations following third-quarter results, while delays in key product launches and slower offtake in the South Africa region were the reasons cited for cutting estimates.

The drugmaker's net profit rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 801 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares to the Rs 920-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Cipla Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 6% to Rs 5,810 crore against an estimated Rs 6,172 crore. Excluding Covid, it grew 11%, the company said in the filing.

Ebitda rose 12% to Rs 1,408 crore as compared to the Rs 1,473-crore forecast.

Ebitda margin stood at 24.2% against 22.9%. Analysts had estimated it at 23.9%.

Shares of Cipla were trading 2.74% higher as of 11:45 a.m., while the benchmark Sensex declined 1.15%.

Of the 42 analysts tracking the company, 30 have a 'buy' rating, nine suggest a 'hold' and three recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.1%.