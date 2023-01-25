Cipla Q3 Results: Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

Cipla Ltd.'s third-quarter profit rose but missed estimates.

The Mumbai-based drug maker's net profit rose 10% year-on-year to Rs 801 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 920-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the profits rose 2%.

Excluding one-time tax charge on account of deferred tax asset reversal, the after-tax profit stood was Rs 876 crore, said the company in the filing.

Cipla Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)