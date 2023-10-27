Cipla Q2 Results: Profit Rises 45%, Beats Estimates

Vohra told BQ Prime that the 26% Ebidta margin in the quarter was due to:

Certain U.S. products seeing growth and market share expansion. While gRevlimid growth has been insignificant as against the previous quarter, the company witnessed a 100 basis points market share expansion in Albuterol and some growth in Lanreotide injection.

No anti-infective season in India led to lower offtake of such products (low-margin), which in turn resulted in better India margin.

Benefit of price revisions allowed from April 1—price hikes allowed to pharma companies each year, in line with the wholesale price index—saw effect from the second quarter.

In terms of whether this 26% margin will be sustainable for the year, Vohra said that the company maintains 23-24% guidance for FY24, "leaning more towards the higher end of the range".

With regards to the launch pipeline and the recent 'official action indicated' status of the Pithampur facility, he said that the pipeline will see a delay of six months. The company is still in the process of shifting assets (potential products) to other facilities, which has been happening for the last five to six months, Vohra said.

In keeping with this:

Expected date of gAdvair, which was originally filed from the Pithampur facility, is in the second half of FY25.

For certain other inhaler products from the Goa facility, the launch could be in the first half of FY25, around mid-year.

gAbraxane, which has been moved to a partner facility, and other peptide injectables could also see a launch around middle of next year.

The company has a strong focus on acquisitions for the next few years, Vohra said in a press call.

With regards to the promoter stake sale, he maintained that the news is speculative.