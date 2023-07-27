Cipla Q1 Review: Analysts See Earnings Boost After Profit Surpasses Estimates

Shares of Cipla Ltd. surged as much as 8% on Thursday after its first-quarter profit beat analyst estimates, prompting brokerages to raise earnings forecasts.

Brokerages, however, see a limited upside from the current market price.

The drugmaker's net profit rose 45% year-on-year to Rs 996 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. It beat the Rs 860-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Cipla Q1 FY24 Highlights (Year-on-Year)

Revenue rose 18% to Rs 6,329 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,199 crore).

Ebitda was up 31% to Rs 1,494 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,390 crore).

Ebitda margin stood at 23.6% versus 21.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 22.4%).

Shares of Cipla rose 7.88% at 9:46 a.m. This compares to a 0.32% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

Of the 41 analysts tracking the stock, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, eight suggested 'hold', while four recommended 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential implies an upside of 4.2% over the next 12 months.