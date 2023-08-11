Cipla Promotor Yusuf Hameid Calls Report Of Stake Sale 'Speculative'

Cipla Ltd.'s Promotor Yusuf Hameid has clarified that all reports of a stake sale to the largest private equity firm, Blackstone, are 'speculative'.

"I would like to inform you, as the chairman of Cipla, that all the news that you are hearing is speculative, and all the clarifications for this have been made to the stock exchange," Hamied's statement at the AGM, as quoted by Mint. And whatever information is given to the stock exchange is in the public domain and is public knowledge, he said at the AGM.

The comment comes on the heels of a media report that Blackstone Inc. may acquire the entire promoter stake, which currently stands at 33.47%, in the pharmaceutical major.

The report further stated that a non-binding agreement could lead to the Hamied family exiting Cipla, a company they founded in 1935. It could also trigger an open offer for an additional 26% stake.

However, earlier, too, the company denied the stake sale in an exchange filing. "We hereby clarify that the company is not aware of any event that requires disclosure under Listing Regulations," the company said in a July 27 exchange filing. It would make appropriate disclosure in compliance with the regulations as and when any such requirement arises, the company said.

Shares of the company are trading 0.3% lower at Rs 1,255 apiece at 9:21 a.m., against a 0.23% dip in the benchmark Sensex.