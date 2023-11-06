CIIE Update: U.S. Envoy Wants More China Trade; Intel Optimistic
Canberra’s ties with Beijing are getting better, Trade Minister Don Farrell said, adding that he hoped China opened its doors to more products from Australia.
(Bloomberg) -- The US ambassador to China said his nation wants more trade with the world’s No. 2 economy rather than decoupling, and Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell said ties with Beijing are improving.
Ambasssador Nicholas Burns made his comments while visiting the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Monday. Farrell was speaking at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, which runs parallel to the expo.
An executive at Intel Corp.’s China office said the company remains positive on the nation and is developing AI products for its PC and chip market.
(All items are Shanghai time)
China Official Sees Demand Potential in Elder Care (3 p.m.)
The government has an opportunity to develop the “silver economy,” meaning care for the elderly, Liu Ming, an official at China’s top economic planner, said in a speech at the Hongqiao forum.
The rapid growth of the elderly population, coupled with rising incomes and better health care, is boosting demand, Liu said.
People aged 60 and older account for nearly one-fifth of China’s population, and their numbers are expected to double by 2050, official data show.
Intel Optimistic on the Chinese Market (11:45 a.m.)
Intel Corp., among the biggest foreign exhibitors at the CIIE this year, said it remains positive on the Chinese market, where it employs some 12,000 people. Bing Zhou, general manager of Intel China corporate affairs, said on the sidelines of the expo that the chipmaker is working on developing products with AI for the world’s largest PC and semiconductor market.
He declined to comment on US chip restrictions on China, with the curbs being a major source of friction between Washington and Beijing.
“China’s economy is continuing to recover,” he said. “We are working on developing more PC products with AI features.” Zhou said Intel envisions about a 100 million PCs with AI capabilities by 2025, with the majority in China.
Burns Says US Wants More China Trade (11:20 a.m.)
Burns said in a speech at the CIIE that Washington is “not in favor of decoupling these two economies. We want even greater trade.”
The countries have an “extraordinarily important economic relationship,” he said, citing agriculture as one of the most successful aspects in trade ties.
A recent interview Burns gave Bloomberg News can be viewed here.
China Urges Cooperation on Industry Standards (10 a.m.)
Commerce Vice Minister Sheng Qiuping called on nations around the world to step up cooperation on industry standards, a move he said would promote trade and supply chain integration.
In a speech at the Hongqiao forum, Sheng also said trade and industrial cooperation could improve if China and other nations made efforts to recognize each other’s standards.
Farrell Sees China Ties Improving (9:15 a.m.)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to China “is a sign of the positive direction our bilateral relationship is heading in,” Farrell said in a video speech to the Hongqiao forum.
He added he hoped to see Australian wine and rock lobster return to Chinese dinner tables soon, and that he saw a strong future with the Asian nation across areas such as health, tourism, education and clean energy technologies.
After attending the opening of the CIIE, Albanese is in Beijing to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Ties between the nations are improving after years of tensions.
--With assistance from James Mayger, Sarah Zheng, Qizi Sun and Jason Rogers.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.