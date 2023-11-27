CIEL HR Services To File DRHP By End Of February 2024

Declining to reveal the deal size, he said, “it is a strategic acquisition and based on share-swap ratio.”

On the acquisition by CIEL Group, RG Staffing promoter Badri Seshadri said, “the focus of RG Staffing has been information technology and IT enabled services where we see plenty of opportunities. The relationship with CIEL will actually take us to the next level."

"It (the acquisition) has covered all the aspects of staffing, recruitment areas and they will be part of the CIEL’s growth story,” Seshadri said.