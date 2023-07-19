BQPrimeBusiness NewsCIE Automotive India Shares Jump 9% To Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates
CIE Automotive India Shares Jump 9% To Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

The company's second-quarter net profit jumped 60% year-on-year to Rs 301.7 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 226.6 crore.

19 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/fr/@wance0003000?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Wance Paleri</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/profits?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Wance Paleri on Unsplash)

Shares of CIE Automotive India Ltd. surged over 9% to hit a record high on Wednesday after its second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The auto components supplier's net profit jumped 60% year-on-year to Rs 301.7 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 226.6 crore net profit for the period.

The company follows the calendar year.

CIE Automotive India Results (Year-On-Year) 

  • Revenue up 5% to Rs 2,320.3 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,396.2 crore).

  • Ebitda up 21% to Rs 370.4 crore. 

  • Ebitda margins stood at 16% versus 13.8%.

  • Net profit up 60% to Rs 301.7 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 226.6 crore). 

Shares of CIE Automotive India jumped 9.31% before paring gains to trade 3.18% higher at 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.37% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 58.33% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 13.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65, implying that the stock may be overbought.

All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 6%.

