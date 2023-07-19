CIE Automotive India Shares Jump 9% To Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of CIE Automotive India Ltd. surged over 9% to hit a record high on Wednesday after its second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The auto components supplier's net profit jumped 60% year-on-year to Rs 301.7 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 226.6 crore net profit for the period.

The company follows the calendar year.

CIE Automotive India Results (Year-On-Year)