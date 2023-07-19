CIE Automotive India Shares Jump 9% To Hit Record High After Q2 Profit Beats Estimates
The company's second-quarter net profit jumped 60% year-on-year to Rs 301.7 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 226.6 crore.
Shares of CIE Automotive India Ltd. surged over 9% to hit a record high on Wednesday after its second-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The auto components supplier's net profit jumped 60% year-on-year to Rs 301.7 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 226.6 crore net profit for the period.
The company follows the calendar year.
CIE Automotive India Results (Year-On-Year)
Revenue up 5% to Rs 2,320.3 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,396.2 crore).
Ebitda up 21% to Rs 370.4 crore.
Ebitda margins stood at 16% versus 13.8%.
Net profit up 60% to Rs 301.7 crore. (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 226.6 crore).
Shares of CIE Automotive India jumped 9.31% before paring gains to trade 3.18% higher at 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.37% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 58.33% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 13.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65, implying that the stock may be overbought.
All seven analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 6%.