Chris Wood's Greed & Fear Raises India's Weight, Adds Axis Bank To Asia Portfolio

Chris Wood added Axis Bank Ltd. and increased investment in Larsen & Toubro Ltd. while raising India's weight in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio.

The global head of equity strategy at Jefferies reduced the overweight stance on Thailand by one percentage point and increased India's weighting in the Asia ex-Japan relative portfolio, according to his Greed & Fear note.

An investment in Axis Bank will be initiated with a 5% weighting, while the investment in Larsen & Toubro will be increased by one percentage point, the note said. That will be paid for by removing the investment in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. and reducing the investments in HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries by one percentage point each.

In the India long-only portfolio, investments in power equipment maker Thermax and Axis Bank will be introduced with 5% and 6% weighting, respectively, according to Wood. He removed the investments in ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., reducing HDFC Life's weight by one percentage point.