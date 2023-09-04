Chinese Stocks In HK Jump After More Property Easing

Beijing has been rolling out new stimulus measures on an almost daily basis over the past two weeks, including the first reduction since 2008 in the stamp duty for stock trades and a cut to existing mortgage rates. While not enough to dispel deeper worries over China’s structural economic slowdown and the property market’s relentless troubles, the measures have nonetheless helped lift sentiment. The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 2.2% last week following a rout through most of August.