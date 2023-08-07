Chinese Shareholding In India's Tech Firms Slumps Further With Paytm Stake Sale

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's all-in bet to become the single largest shareholder in fintech One97 Communications Ltd., the owner and operator of Paytm, will see Chinese shareholding fall significantly since the company's pre-IPO days.

Financial holdings by Chinese companies in India's tech giants has been declining over the last few years. It comes amid increased scrutiny on money flowing in from the neighbouring country.

Alibaba's holding in Zomato Ltd.—via Alipay Singapore Holding Pte. and Alipay Singapore Holding Pte.—has also fallen from 16.5% at the time of its IPO to about 9.86% as of June 2023.