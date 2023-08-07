Chinese Shareholding In India's Tech Firms Slumps Further With Paytm Stake Sale
The fall in shareholding by Chinese firms in India's tech giants comes amid rising scrutiny on money flowing in from the country.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's all-in bet to become the single largest shareholder in fintech One97 Communications Ltd., the owner and operator of Paytm, will see Chinese shareholding fall significantly since the company's pre-IPO days.
Financial holdings by Chinese companies in India's tech giants has been declining over the last few years. It comes amid increased scrutiny on money flowing in from the neighbouring country.
Alibaba's holding in Zomato Ltd.—via Alipay Singapore Holding Pte. and Alipay Singapore Holding Pte.—has also fallen from 16.5% at the time of its IPO to about 9.86% as of June 2023.
The multinational tech company and its affiliates exited Paytm Mall in 2022 as well, selling 43.3% stake for Rs 42 crore.
Alibaba had also sold its remaining stake in Paytm in February. In January, it sold about 3% of Paytm for $125 million, paring its stake from 6.26%, according to data on the exchanges.
Sharma, chief executive officer at Paytm, will acquire 10.3% stake in the company from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.
On closing of this transaction, Sharma’s shareholding in Paytm (direct and indirect) will increase to 19.42%, whereas Antfin’s shareholding will reduce to 13.5%.
At the time of One97 Communications Ltd.'s initial public offering, Antfin held a 27.9% stake in the payments giant. As of the quarter ending June 2023, Antfin held 23.8% stake in Paytm.
Ahead of this stake sale, Ant Group's nominee Douglas Feagin had resigned as the non-executive, non-independent director from the board of Paytm in February.