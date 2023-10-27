Copycat Chinese Lithium Firms Back Nigerian Processing Plant

A spokesperson for Jiangxi-based Ganfeng Lithium Group. Co. Ltd., which is one of the world’s largest suppliers of lithium chemicals, said in an email that the Nigeria-registered company is not one of its subsidiaries. Tianqi Lithium Corp. — one of China’s top producers of the metal — and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. — the world’s biggest manufacturer of EV batteries — also said they aren’t involved with the Nigerian firms. Ningde Era is the literal English translation from the Chinese characters of CATL, which is how the giant battery maker is known.