Chinese Developer’s $1.8 Billion Distressed Asset Gets Zero Bids

Shimao’s onshore commercial property unit purchased the land in 2017 for 24 billion yuan ($3.3 billion), a record in Shenzhen at the time. Its original plan was to build a landmark complex with a 500-meter skyscraper known as the Shimao Shenkong International Center. The project ran into trouble last year after the company missed some payments on high-yield trust products used to raised money for the construction.