Chinese Banks Challenged As Economy Wobbles And Property Market Woes Mount

Tuesday: Baidu’s (BIDU US) may post a strong recovery in advertising revenue, thanks to verticals with high offline exposure such as health care, tourism and local life services, according to UOB Kay Hian. Advertising revenue probably rose 12% to 20.4 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) in the second quarter, consensus shows. AI cloud revenue growth is set to slow to 3% in the second half of the year, and may be held back by delays in smart-transportation projects, Citi analysts said.