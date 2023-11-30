China’s Shattered Property Bond Market Finds Hope In Sunac Deal

For two hours on an early February morning, Sunac China Holdings Ltd. Chief Financial Officer Gao Xi delivered a tirade against bondholders — hitting the table as he told them the distressed developer had already made its best offer.

The negotiations were fraught enough that some creditors considered walking away during lunch. But Gao returned that afternoon with an apology, paving the way for a restructuring deal that took effect last week and marked the first of its kind by a major Chinese builder since Beijing’s deleveraging push three years ago set off a historic industry crisis.

With much of China’s financial world now fixated on the troubles at rivals including China Evergrande Group — which faces potential liquidation in a court hearing on Monday — Sunac represents a glimmer of hope for the $194 billion dollar-bond market for Chinese developers. The company’s rocky path to an agreement, pieced together from accounts by more than 10 people familiar with the negotiations, offers a potential roadmap for dozens of distressed developers.

“Sunac just shows restructuring can be done,” said Richard Ong, co-chairman of RRJ Capital, one of the creditors. “They should be the model for Chinese property companies. The government also needs to put pressure on all the companies who don’t want to get this done.”

Sunac, which declined to comment for this story, needed to restructure $10.2 billion of debt or a cascade of defaults will threaten the survival of what was once China’s third-biggest builder.

At Gao’s second face-to-face meeting in Hong Kong since mainland borders reopened, he suggested to bondholders including PAG and Pacific Investment Management Co. that the afternoon session should be scrapped unless they intend to complete negotiations.

The CFO’s about-turn paved the way for the basis of a restructuring deal by around 5 pm. They met again on Feb. 28 to seal terms. Just weeks after that, more than 75% of offshore creditors had signed on the deal. The company won court approval for the plan in October and its restructuring became effective on Nov. 20.

Trouble had long been brewing as Sunac’s aggressive expansion — which included buying theme parks — made it the country’s most-indebted developer in 2017. As financing from banks dried up and home sales slowed, it defaulted on a dollar note in May 2022.

By then, the firm had more than one trillion yuan ($140 billion) of liabilities.