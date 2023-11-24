China Weighs Unprecedented Builder Support With First-Ever Unsecured Loans

As part of a package of new measures to backstop the real estate industry, regulators are considering allowing banks to issue so-called working capital loans to some developers, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. Unlike other types of loans available to builders that typically require land or assets as collateral, the new financing facility would be unsecured and available for day-to-day operational purposes, potentially freeing up capital for debt repayment, the people said.