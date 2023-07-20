China Vows To Boost Private Economy, Protect Businesses

China is now seeking more help from the private sector. Businesses have been bruised by years of tight coronavirus restrictions which ended suddenly in December, as well as unpredictable regulations in sectors like technology and education. China’s politburo, its top decision making body, vowed in December to ensure that private companies were treated better. China’s powerful state planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, also hosted heads from companies in sectors ranging from internet to logistics seeking input on regulation.