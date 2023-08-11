China To Shift $139 Billion Of Bad LGFV Debt To Provinces

Aside from the scale of the program, there are a few key differences between this debt swap program and the initiative from 2015. The initial debt swap plan involved issuing extra bond quota, while more recent programs including this one are intended to make use of unused quota from prior years. As of the end of 2022, regional governments across the country had a total of 2.59 trillion yuan worth of unused quota, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Ministry of Finance.