China To Curb Kids’ Mobile Use In Blow To Tencent, ByteDance

The regulations published by the Cyberspace Administration of China represent some of the harshest restrictions on internet use in the world, as worries fester about online addiction. Among other things, “non-adult” children won’t be allowed to access the internet from mobile devices from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am, the agency said in a draft of rules published on its website. Other restrictions include a maximum of two hours’ mobile usage for kids between the ages of 16 to 18.