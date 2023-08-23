China Vows Action Over 'Selfish' Japan's Nuclear Wastewater Plan

Tokyo Electric Power Co. is preparing to begin a process to release about 1.3 million cubic meters of wastewater — equivalent in volume to about 500 Olympic-size swimming pools — from the Fukushima site over a period of at least 30 years. The waste has been generated in part as the utility works to cool wrecked reactors following the 2011 meltdown that ranks as the world’s worst atomic accident since Chernobyl.