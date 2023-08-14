China Stocks Close To Erasing Politburo Gains Amid Economic Woes
The CSI 300 Index fell 3.4% last week, while a gauge of mainland stocks listed in Hong Kong has fallen 5.2% this month.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s benchmark stock index is close to erasing all of the gains it made since a key political meeting was held in late July as the economy struggles to gain momentum and optimism over stimulus wanes.
The CSI 300 Index fell 1.2% in early Monday trading after a 3.4% drop last week, together wiping out the bulk of the advance it had made following the pro-growth tone of the Politburo meeting on July 24. Financials led the losses amid a widening property crisis. Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid as much as 2.5%, with all stocks in the gauge down.
The post-Politburo rally has gone into reverse due to increasing signs recovery is losing traction, and concern that Beijing’s steps to counter the slowdown are too small and too slow. Investors have also soured on the nation’s outlook due to the troubled property sector, falling exports, deflation in both consumer and producer prices, and a slide in new yuan loans to the lowest in a decade.
Adding to the jitters is news that one of China’s largest largest private wealth managers missed payments on investment products sold to the nation’s high-net worth clients and corporations, stoking fears more defaults may happen in such products.
“The market sentiment is ultra weak today, and the Poliburo boost looks like it was just an interlude amid the pessimistic theme over the past months,” said Wang Mingli, executive director at Shanghai Youpu Investment Co. “After a brief round of optimism, investors are disappointed realising that policies are still not concrete enough to offer a real lift to the economy.”
Overseas investors, who had snapped up onshore Chinese stocks for two weeks following the Politburo meeting, sold each day last week, withdrawing a net 25.5 billion yuan ($3.5 billion). That was the most for any week since October.
“The significantly lower-than-expected aggregate financing may suggest tight lending conditions or a lack of demand, either of which does not bode well for economic growth,” said Marvin Chen, an equity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong.
