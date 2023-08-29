China Stocks Post Measured Gains, Settle After Monday Whiplash

Other measures announced Sunday included a cut in deposit ratios for margin financing as well as a pledge by the China Securities Regulatory Commission to slow the pace of initial public offerings. The latter may help put focus on quality and likely improve the appeal of the nation’s primary market, where returns have lagged other Asian venues this year. Further, stock exchanges asked some mutual funds to avoid selling equities on a net basis, according to a report late Monday, citing people who asked not to be identified discussing private information.