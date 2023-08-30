China Stocks Edge Higher As Banks Weigh Cut To Mortgage Rates
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fluctuated as broader concerns over the economy outweighed the potential boost from news that the nation’s largest banks are preparing to cut mortgage and deposit rates.
The CSI 300 Index erased its 0.6% advance to trade flat as of 11:09 am in Shanghai. A gauge of mainland financial stocks fell amid persistent concerns about their margins, while developers advanced. The benchmark for onshore stocks rose in the previous two sessions this week after authorities cut stamp duty for the first time since 2008 and placed curbs on share sales by major stakeholders, among other measures to boost investor confidence.
The planned rate cuts by lenders are the latest in a flurry of state-directed measures as authorities seek to arrest a slump in the market and reach the 5% economic growth goal. The muted reaction on Wednesday echoes a pattern that’s persisted recently, as concerns over China’s economic slowdown outweigh hopes of a short-term boost to market sentiment.
“Trading will likely stay volatile this week, until more policies are rolled out,” said Willer Chen, senior research analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. “The news on mortgage rate cut is well expected by the market and has already been priced in.”
Deepening financial stress among developers is also keeping a lid on sentiment amid worries of contagion. Country Garden Holdings Co. is planning to issue new shares to pay off loans as it faces a cash crunch, while a state-run bad debt manager is suffering a bond slump.
Foreign investors were selling onshore stocks on a net basis again, on track for a record monthly withdrawal.
While analysts said a cut to mortgage and deposit rates will be largely positive, the measures will still lack the firepower to solve a myriad of problems plaguing China’s economy, including spiraling debt woes among developers. The impact will also vary across sectors.
It is “negative for banks but good for property developers, consumer discretionary and overall market sentiment,” said Redmond Wong, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. Cutting rates on existing mortgages may weigh on the profitability of banks, and even though they are likely to cut deposit rates, their net interest margin will still remain under pressure, he said.
State-run newspapers said the rebound in Chinese equities this week shows investor sentiment is improving. A-shares still have upside room as government’s steps to invigorate capital market help turn pessimism around, Securities Times reported, citing an analyst as saying.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng gauge of Chinese shares also erased most of its 1.2% gain.
The yuan weakened 0.2% offshore and fell 0.1% onshore on Wednesday morning after another stronger-than-expected fixing by the central bank. The People’s Bank of China has set the daily reference rate at a level stronger than the market estimates since late June.
--With assistance from John Cheng and Iris Ouyang.
