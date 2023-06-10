China Stock Bulls Hit Reset Button After $1.5 Trillion Rout

Even when the gains started to fizzle out, few expected the downturn to be this prolonged and steep. The gauge has lost close to 20% from its Jan. 27 peak, shedding about $1.5 trillion at the depth of the rout. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has also tumbled into a bear market, while the CSI 300 benchmark for mainland shares has erased all its gains for the year.