China Is Speeding Up Infrastructure Bond Sales To Boost Spending

Residential buildings at the Legend of Sea project, co-developed by Country Garden Holdings Co. and Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Industry Group Co., in Ningbo, China, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Country Garden, one of China's largest developers, is wobbling and has less than 30 days to avoid a default on its bonds, the latest signal of the government’s struggle to end the nation’s property slump as the economy slows. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg