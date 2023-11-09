China Slips Back Into Deflation As Recovery Remains Fragile
(Bloomberg) -- China slid back into deflation in October, highlighting the country’s struggle with shoring up growth through domestic demand.
Consumer prices fell 0.2% last month after hovering near zero in the previous two months, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. That compares with a 0.1% drop forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Producer prices fell for a 13th straight month, dropping 2.6% versus an estimate for a 2.7% decline.
Consumer costs have been stubbornly weak this year. The consumer price index slipped into deflation in July and has been teetering on and off the edge of negative year-on-year growth. While the People’s Bank of China said in August that prices would rebound from the summer rough patch, the latest data shows that assessment is overly optimistic.
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2854 per dollar immediately after the data, kept within in a tight range since Thursday’s open. Chinese 10-year government bond yield held steady at 2.65%.
China’s inflation rate has been low this year due to domestic factors such as a housing slump and weak consumer confidence, and international factors including a fall in global commodity prices from last year’s highs, and weak demand for Chinese made-goods leading to falling exports.
Recent consumer price declines have been driven by large drops in the price of pork, which is the country’s most-consumed meat and so has a heavy weighting in China’s consumer price index. Pork producers increased supply, betting on surging demand after the end of the country’s coronavirus restrictions at the end of last year. But the rebound fell short of expectations.
