China Shuts Social Media Accounts Over Market And Other Rumors

China’s Cyberspace Administration imposed punishments on 373 accounts on internet platforms after a recent campaign found them “fabricating and distorting public policy information” and profiting from it.

16 Jul 2023, 1:13 PM IST
The logo for Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s WeChat app, right, and the logo for ByteDance Ltd.'s TikTok app are arranged for a photograph on smartphones in Hong Kong, China, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders prohibiting U.S. residents from doing business with the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps beginning 45 days from now, citing the national security risk of leaving Americans' personal data exposed. Photographer: Ivan Abreu/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- China’s Cyberspace Administration imposed punishments on 373 accounts on internet platforms after a recent campaign found them “fabricating and distorting public policy information” and profiting from it.

Some accounts on WeChat, Weibo and Xueqiu were closed after they made up or spread rumors about China discussing a slew of fiscal and economic policies at a meeting, the regulator said in a statement on Saturday. That caused an impact on the stock market, it added.

Some accounts on platforms including Kuaishou, Baidu and Zhihu were closed or suspended due to rumors about government subsidies, social security policies and others, it said.

