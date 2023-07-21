China’s $100 Billion Tutoring Ban Backfires, Spawning Black Market

There are signs policymakers are starting to backpedal on some restrictions in an apparent bid to boost confidence among entrepreneurs as the world’s second-largest economy stagnates. On Wednesday, the Communist Party and government said they would treat private companies in the same way as state-owned enterprises. The party’s stance toward the private sector is closely watched in global markets, and the announcement was seen as the latest example of a shift in tone. Yet most analysts said the move, while reflecting an eagerness to bolster business confidence following crippling pandemic restrictions, didn’t represent a dramatic policy reversal.