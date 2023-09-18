Chinese Stocks In Hong Kong Drop As Property Woes Sour Sentiment

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid as much as 1.7% before paring losses. On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index fell to its lowest level this year before trading up 0.2%. A gauge of real estate developers slumped more than 2%. Distressed Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co. faces two more tests Monday: an initial deadline to pay dollar bond interest and the end of creditor voting on its request to extend payment on a yuan note.