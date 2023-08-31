China’s Slowdown Is Being Ignored by Global Macro Managers

Meanwhile, the surprising strength of the US economy both papers over the cracks in global growth and also distorts the view of China’s markets. For example, while dollar-yuan is close to a record high in offshore markets, the renminbi has actually strengthened when compared to a basket of currencies since July and is in line with the five-year average. Likewise, China’s stocks still aren’t at the lows of last year and realized volatility is nowhere near the levels seen in the slide last autumn.