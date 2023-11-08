China’s Oil Demand Outlook Is Worsening As Winter Approaches

Higher crude prices and weakening demand for diesel and gasoline have hit profitability at China’s independent refiners over the past couple of months. Margins at the plants known as teapots, which account for about a quarter of the country’s processing capacity, turned negative in late October for the first time since early January, according to local industry consultant JLC. Run rates at facilities in Shandong province, where most of the teapots are located, were around 57% of capacity in the week through Nov. 3, the lowest since May 2022, OilChem data show.