China’s MG Motor Aims to Launch Three EVs in India by End 2024

MG Motor said it is focusing on electric vehicles in India and expects up to 30% of its local sales to eventually come from that segment.
An MG badge is displayed on an MG Hector sports utility vehicle (SUV) during the vehicle's launch at the Morris Garages flagship showroom in Gurugram, Haryana, India, on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The launch of the Hector from the iconic brand MG, now owned by Chinese giant SAIC Motor Corp., marks the first Chinese entrant in a notoriously difficult market where the likes of General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. have struggled. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
“We plan to launch three electric vehicles by the end of next year,” Rajeev Chaba, managing director of MG Motor India, a unit of Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corp., told Bloomberg News at the Auto Expo in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The company wants to source domestically-made batteries for its cars and is also looking for partners to build charging infrastructure, Chaba said. MG plans to have 400 sales and service points across India by the end of this year.

MG Motor, which has been under scrutiny in India over alleged financial irregularities, said in November its retail sales reached 4,367 units in October, while it produced 5,008 vehicles, including 1,000 EVs. Chaba said the company has been cooperating with the Indian government.

