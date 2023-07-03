China’s IPO Activity Seen Fading as Economic Woes Drag on Demand

For offerings by Chinese firms to pick up, “overall market sentiment needs to improve. Investors’ view on the Chinese economic outlook is also a pre-condition,” said Peihao Huang, co-head for Asia ex-Japan ECM at JPMorgan Chase and Co. in Hong Kong. “We are relatively optimistic regarding the second half of the year, even with the reopening momentum seeming to have slowed. Some good news will boost confidence and we hope to see some of that in the next few months.”