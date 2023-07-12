China's Hidden-Debt Problem Laid Bare In Zunyi City's Half-Finished Roads, Empty Flats

Guizhou’s infrastructure binge came after a 2012 document from the State Council, China’s cabinet, called for investment into the impoverished province to close the development gap. The province became much better connected as a result, but the excess is also clear to see. Guizhou now has nearly half of the world’s 100 tallest bridges, according to the state-backed Economic Daily newspaper. It has airports in cities already connected by high-speed rail and just a few hours’ drive apart, and many multi-lane highways with expensive tolls.