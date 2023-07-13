BQPrimeBusiness NewsChina’s Exports Fall At Faster Pace As Global Economy Slows
ADVERTISEMENT

China’s Exports Fall At Faster Pace As Global Economy Slows

Exports declined about 16% in yuan terms in June from a year ago, more than the 0.8% decrease in May.

13 Jul 2023, 8:41 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shipping containers and gantry cranes at Tianjin port in Tianjin, China. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Shipping containers and gantry cranes at Tianjin port in Tianjin, China. (Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms decreased at a faster pace in June compared to the previous month, as a slowdown in the global economy curbed demand for Chinese goods and weighed on the outlook for manufacturing.

Exports declined about 16% in yuan terms in June from a year ago, more than the 0.8% decrease in May, according to the Bloomberg calculations based on Customs General Administration data released Thursday. 

Imports fell about 3.4% from a year ago in June, compared to a 2.3% increase the previous month.

The customs administration published data for the first six months of the year showing exports in yuan terms climbed 3.7% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 0.1%.

China is expected to publish additional June data including the value of trade in US dollar terms later Thursday.

--With assistance from James Mayger.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT