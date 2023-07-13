China’s Exports Drop For Second Month In Blow To Slowing Economy
Exports declined 12.4% in dollar terms in June from a year earlier, while imports dropped 6.8%.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports fell for a second straight month in June, adding to the economic pain that has slowed the nation’s recovery this year.
Exports declined 12.4% in dollar terms in June from a year earlier, while imports dropped 6.8%, the customs administration said Thursday. That left a trade surplus of $70.6 billion for the month. Economists had forecast that exports would drop 10% while imports would shrink 4.1%.
Global demand had been a strong driver of Chinese growth over the past three years, although that began to fade in late 2022. Exports have now fallen for four of the six months so far in 2023.
The import data also has shown weakness in the domestic economy. Demand in China for electronic parts from Taiwan and South Korea, along with commodities from elsewhere, is still down.
That has left the nation’s trade increasingly unbalanced, with the surplus in the first six months at a record for that period in data back through the late 1990s.
The government is looking to increase stimulus to support domestic growth — and the trajectory of global demand through the rest of the year will be an important factor for Beijing to determine how much help is needed.
However, with global growth looking to be slowing and many central banks still raising interest rates to push down inflation, it’s unlikely that authorities can count on continued robust export demand to pull China through the downturn.
