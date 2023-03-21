China’s EV Revolution Shows Grim Future For Japan Car Titans

China is providing a window into a future where these Japanese titans — which did more to bring cars to the masses than any other automakers — fall from their pedestal, potentially upending the global auto-making landscape for good. Tesla is the world’s top EV maker by vehicles sold, followed by companies including China’s BYD and Volkswagen AG, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. No Japanese carmaker makes the top 20, leaving them on the sidelines of the auto industry’s fastest-growing sector.