China’s EV Exports to Canada Soar as Tesla Starts to Deliver

A Tesla Inc. Model 3 electric vehicle parked at a Tesla Supercharger station in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. While EVs account for only 1% of overall car sales, well behind China and parts of Europe, electric vehicle owners in Japan are finally starting to catch on. In 2021, new registrations of imported EVs nearly tripled to 8,610, a small but remarkable shift in a country where overall automobile sales have stalled.