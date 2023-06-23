China’s EV Exports to Canada Soar as Tesla Starts to Deliver

BQPrimeBusiness NewsChina’s EV Exports to Canada Soar as Tesla Starts to Deliver
China’s shipments of electric vehicles to Canada soared in May, as Tesla Inc. started to deliver its Shanghai-produced models to the country for the first time.

23 Jun 2023, 4:27 PM IST
A Tesla Inc. Model 3 electric vehicle parked at a Tesla Supercharger station in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. While EVs account for only 1% of overall car sales, well behind China and parts of Europe, electric vehicle owners in Japan are finally starting to catch on. In 2021, new registrations of imported EVs nearly tripled to 8,610, a small but remarkable shift in a country where overall automobile sales have stalled.
Car manufacturers in China exported a record $250 million of EVs, or 6,214 units, to Canada in May, up from only 88 units in the same period last year, according to the latest Chinese customs data. 

That alone comprised 8% of the some $3.3 billion of EVs shipped globally from China.

Tesla’s Model Y is the best-selling car globally, the first all electric automobile to take that crown, beating out Toyota models. Model Ys ordered today would be delivered to Canada this month or next, according to estimates on Tesla’s website.

