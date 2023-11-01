China’s Central Bank Drains Liquidity After Overnight Rate Surge

BQPrimeBusiness NewsChina’s Central Bank Drains Liquidity After Overnight Rate Surge
China’s central bank withdrew cash from the financial system, suggesting it sees Tuesday’s abrupt surge in short-term borrowing costs as a temporary disruption.

01 Nov 2023, 7:36 AM IST
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) building in Beijing, China, on Monday, June 26, 2023. China's consumer-driven recovery is showing more signs of losing momentum as spending slows on everything from holiday travel to cars and homes, adding to expectations for more stimulus to support the economy. Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank withdrew cash from the financial system, suggesting it sees Tuesday’s abrupt surge in short-term borrowing costs as a temporary disruption.   

The People’s Bank of China drained 109 billion yuan ($14.9 billion) on a net basis from the money market Wednesday via offering seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, a short-term loan. 

The cash withdrawal came even as funding conditions tightened sharply in recent days due to month-end demand induced by tax payments and large government bond sales, with a trader reporting a surge to as high as 50% by the overnight rate in isolated transactions Tuesday.

The weighted average overnight repo rate rose 18 basis points to 1.86% Tuesday, the biggest gain since Sept. 28, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

