China’s Central Bank Chief Is Task Master Xi Couldn’t Let Retire

This month, he proved them wrong. Pan, now 60, was appointed governor of the People’s Bank of China, uniting that role with the party chief title for the first time since Zhou Xiaochuan held both in 2018. He’s now firmly in charge of the institution tasked with steering the world’s second-largest economy through a growth slowdown and safeguarding the $60 trillion domestic financial system — although his lack of Central Committee membership could diminish his political sway.