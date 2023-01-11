An Investing Enigma in London Is Helping Direct $3 Trillion in China Reserves

Outside of such bare bone filings, Gingko’s penchant in the early 2010s for trophy real estate assets is the only time it regularly drew attention. In 2012, it bought the London headquarters of BlackRock Inc. and two years later the Chancery Lane office housing UK grocer J Sainsbury Plc.Other investments include an office complex in Brussels, which counts the European Commission among its tenants, a stake in Stockholm’s airport rail link and an interest in a Spanish natural gas distributor.