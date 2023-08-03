China Rally Is Just An Opportunity To Sell For Many Global Funds

That’s even as key indexes in China and Hong Kong capped their best month since January after the Politburo meeting, where top leaders signaled more support for the troubled real estate sector alongside pledges to boost consumption. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks major Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong, climbed in afternoon trading on Thursday. Still, the gauge is down for this week amid a risk-off global backdrop, following its 6.1% surge over the previous five sessions.