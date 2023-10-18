China Property Stocks Head For Lowest Since 2009 As Stress Rises
A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer shares fell as much as 1% Wednesday, heading for its lowest closing since 2009.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks fell to a 14-year low, as stress in the sector continues to rise amid slumping home sales and deepening debt woes for major developers.
A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer shares fell as much as 1% Wednesday, heading for its lowest closing since 2009. Times China Holdings Ltd. and China Evergrande Group led the declines.
The selling comes as Country Garden Holdings Co., China’s former top builder, is in the final hours to meet an interest-payment deadline and avert its first-ever dollar bond default. The company’s payment struggles, along with growing liquidation risks at peer Evergrande, highlight the need for authorities to roll out even stronger measures to contain an unprecedented housing crisis.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.