China Plans to Inject $1.9 Billion Into Top Memory Chipmaker

Chipmaking machinery is still dominated by ASML and firms such as Applied Materials Inc. and Tokyo Electron Ltd., despite the efforts of state institutions and firms like Naura Technology Group Co. to design rival machines. Japanese firms control the supply of photoresists, a key chemical. Though tech giants such as Huawei Technologies Co. drove intense research of local alternatives to US hardware, the country still relies on imports to meet most of its roughly $150 billion in annual chip needs.