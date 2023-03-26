China Minister Says Nation’s Recovery To Benefit U.S. Firms

“Clearly, the US China tension and the way it is managed will have great bearing on the global economy, great bearing on all nations.” Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a senior minister of Singapore and chairman at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said at the forum Sunday, “And how the US and China are able to combine competition — perfectly legitimate competition, economic competition — with the need for cooperation is going to require considerable strategic ambition and strategic skill, but it will matter to the world. ”